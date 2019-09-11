FIRST ALERT FORECAST: When will we see some rain?!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures stay below average for a few days next week. We have daily storm chances through Tuesday before we dry out and heat back up. Storm chance return this weekend.
WEDNESDAY: 10% chance of rain. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows falling into the low 70s.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 100F.
SATURDAY: 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
SUNDAY: 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny with a highs in the mid 90s.
MONDAY: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid 90s.
TUESDAY: 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms with highs in the low 90s.
