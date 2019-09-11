Locked Down: Prison reform advocates propose legislation for citizen advisory board

The American Friends Service Committee-Arizona (AFSC-AZ) has launched the ReFraming Justice Project, an ongoing multimedia storytelling and public education initiative led by incarcerated, formerly incarcerated, convicted people and their loved ones. They hope by telling their stories, they will shift the narrative around what justice requires. Two volunteers with this project worked with AFSC-AZ to craft Truth in Corrections: Restoring Public Trust in the Arizona Department of Corrections (ADC), a framework for a Citizens’ Advisory Board that would also be required to include at least one formerly incarcerated person, as well as gubernatorial, legislative and judicial designees.