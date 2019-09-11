MISSING: Willcox Police looking for man after front door found open

WILLCOX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Willcox Police are looking to locate 33-year-old Christopher Daniel Mendez after they say he went missing on August 28, 2019.
Mendez’s employer reported him missing after he did not show up to work on Monday, Aug. 26. According to the employer, a co-worker was sent to pick up Mendez from his home, but had no contact.
The door to Mendez’s residence was found to be open and unlocked with no signs of forced entry. Mendez was last known to be in contact with his girlfriend on Saturday via phone. He resided in Willcox, but was from Eloy.
Mendez can be identified as a Hispanic male, is five feet and nine inches tall, weighs 175 pounds, has short, shaved black hair and brown eyes.
The Willcox Police Department is asking anyone with information that may lead to his whereabouts to please call the Willcox Police Department at (520) 384-4673 or 911.
