Report: Air Force investigates rocket spill at Davis-Monthan

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Air Force is looking into the circumstances surrounding an incident at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in which rockets that appear to be fitted with warheads spilled onto a roadway in August.
According to a report in Task & Purpose, more than a dozen Hydra 70 2.75-inch air-to-ground rockets were spilled out of a military vehicle on Aug. 16.
In a picture of the incident, it is apparent that the road is on the base adjacent to The Boneyard (309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group).
A spokesman for the 355th Wing based at Davis-Monthan told Task & Purpose that the spill captured in the photo was under investigation, but declined to confirm additional details because of operational security.
