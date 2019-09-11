Report: Air Force investigates rocket spill at Davis-Monthan

Photo appears to show more than a dozen spilled Hydra 70 2.75-inch air-to-ground rockets

Report: Air Force investigates rocket spill at Davis-Monthan
Davis-Monthan Air Force Base (Source: U.S. Air Force)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | September 11, 2019 at 11:13 AM MST - Updated September 11 at 11:13 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Air Force is looking into the circumstances surrounding an incident at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in which rockets that appear to be fitted with warheads spilled onto a roadway in August.

According to a report in Task & Purpose, more than a dozen Hydra 70 2.75-inch air-to-ground rockets were spilled out of a military vehicle on Aug. 16.

[ Read the Task & Purpose article ]

In a picture of the incident, it is apparent that the road is on the base adjacent to The Boneyard (309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group).

A spokesman for the 355th Wing based at Davis-Monthan told Task & Purpose that the spill captured in the photo was under investigation, but declined to confirm additional details because of operational security.

{Just another lovely day for Ammo at DM}

Posted by Air Force amn/nco/snco on Friday, August 16, 2019

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.