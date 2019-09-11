Report: Book Richardson told undercover agents he paid to ensure recruit’s eligibility

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Former Arizona assistant coach Emanuel “Book” Richardson admitted to paying $40,000 to ensure the academic eligibility of star recruit, Rawle Alkins, according to a report by Yahoo Sports.
The report said Richardson, who pleaded guilty in January to a bribery charge not related to Alkins and is serving a three-month sentence in New York, was recorded speaking to undercover FBI agents in June 2017. A transcript of the conversation was included in the public record of the trial of Christian Dawkins and Merl Code.
In the conversation, Richardson said he paid to have Alkins’ transcript amended so he would be eligible to play his freshman college season. Alkins played for the Wildcats for two seasons from 2016 to 2018.
According to the report, Richardson was attempting to explain to the agents acting as “investors” in Dawkins’ company how complex recruiting situations can become.
