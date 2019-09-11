SILVER ALERT: Police looking for missing Yuma man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing man from Yuma.
According to information from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, James Edward Degan, 78, was last seen on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
Degan is described as 6-foot-0, 260 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, jean shorts, black socks and black shoes.
He suffers from Alzheimer’s and multiple other illnesses.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME.
