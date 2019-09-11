Truck driver arrested after crashing into Tucson home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was arrested after crashing his truck into a Tucson home late Tuesday night.
Jesus Blackie Martinez, 37, has been identified as the driver and is facing several felonies including aggravated assault, criminal damage, aggravated DUI and endangerment. Police said he was also under the influence at the time.
Two children were inside the house at the time and suffered minor injuries from the crash, authorities said. Two passengers in the truck also had minor injuries.
Police said Martinez lost control and crashed into the home on the 5000 block of S. Park Ave.
Building inspectors checked the damage to the house and have deemed it unsafe.
