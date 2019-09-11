Wells Fargo program gives $140,000 grant to renovate, build homes for Native American veterans

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Wells Fargo Builds℠ volunteer project will help renovate and build homes for military veterans of the White Mountain Apache Tribe.
The event will be this Saturday, Sept. 14, at 12:30 p.m. at the White Mountain Apache Housing Authority.
The White Mountain Apache Housing Authority (WMAHA) has been awarded a $140,000 grant through the Wells Fargo Housing Foundation Wells Fargo Builds℠ program. In addition to the grant, almost 200 Wells Fargo team members and community members will volunteer nearly 2,000 hours toward renovation of four existing homes and the building of a new home over several volunteer days.
The program provides financial support to nonprofit organizations when Wells Fargo team members help build, renovate, paint, or repair a home for low-to moderate-income households.
The program is part of Wells Fargo’s $1 billion commitment through 2025 to help address the housing affordability crisis by reducing the cost burden of housing and increasing access to safe places to live with a focus on individuals and families historically shut out of the market.
The five recipients of the grant are veterans and members of the White Mountain Apache Tribe. They are participating in the WMAHA Veteran’s Home Rehabilitation Program, which assists Native American veterans living on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation with home repairs at no cost to them.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.