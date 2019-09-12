Border Patrol arrests man wanted for rape, murder

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a Mexican national with multiple warrants in both Mexico and Oregon for homicide and rape, respectively.
Tucson Sector agents arrested three men after they illegally crossed the border into the United States through a mountainous area outside Nogales.
Records checks revealed one of the men, Juan Francisco Espinosa-Burgos, to be wanted for rape in Oregon City, Oregon. He is also wanted in Mexico for homicide.
All three subjects will be processed for immigration violations. Espinosa-Burgos will be handed over to Mexican law enforcement authorities following his extradition to Oregon for adjudication of his alleged crimes in the U.S.
All those arrested by the Border Patrol undergo criminal history checks using biometrics to ensure migrants with criminal histories are positively identified.
