Border Patrol arrests repeat sex offender

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a previously deported sex offender Monday near Sells.
Tucson Sector agents arrested Adrian Castro-Garcia, a 33-year-old Mexican national illegally present in the country. Castro-Garcia called 911 after he became lost in the desert after illegally crossing the international border. Agents found him quickly and provided medical attention.
Records checks revealed Castro-Garcia was convicted of sex with a minor in 2013 and again in 2014 in California. In both cases he was sentenced to more than 150 days of incarceration.
In both instances, Castro-Garcia was deported after serving time for his conviction.
Castro-Garcia will face federal prosecution for immigration violations.
Anyone arrested by Border Patrol undergoes criminal history checks using biometrics to ensure migrants with criminal histories are positively identified.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.