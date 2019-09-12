Casino Del Sol looking for Tucson’s best tailgate cook

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Casino Del Sol is looking for Tucson’s best tailgate cooks to compete in the Sol Bowl Tailgate Championship.
At each UA home football game, Casino Del Sol’s Executive Chef Ryan Clark will be on the hunt for the best tailgate dishes.
Each week’s winner will join Chef Clark on the field during the game to be crowned the Sol Bowl Tailgate Champion of the Week.
Tailgate cooks are encouraged to register online prior to each game at www.casinodelsol.com/solbowl.
For expert advice on how to prepare delectable tailgate cuisine, check out the weekly series of tailgate recipe videos at www.casinodelsol.com/solbowl.
Sol Bowl Thai Chicken Wings
Ingredients:
1 Lb Brined Chicken Wings
1-2 ea. Thai Chiles
1 C White Vinegar
1 C Sugar
1 C Water
1 clove Garlic
½ ea. Mango, Diced
1 T. Cilantro
1 T. Toasted and Crushed Nuts(peanuts, cashews or almonds)
Preparation Instructions:
- Pat the chicken wings dry and season with salt and pepper. Lightly oil and grill 5-6 minutes on each side until tender.
- Meanwhile puree the chiles, water, vinegar, sugar and garlic together. Bring to a simmer.
- Once the chicken wings are cooked through toss in the sweet chile vinaigrette and garnish with the mango, cilantro and toasted nuts.
