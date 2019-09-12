Chapman Automotive agrees to big sponsorship with Pima Athletics

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Chapman Automotive Group has agreed to become the exclusive automotive sponsor for the Pima Community College Athletics Department.
The deal, which was announced Wednesday, is for three years and is worth $210,000 for the Aztecs program.
That total could increase to as high as $350,000 because of other piggy-back sponsorship opportunities. Chapman also has a right of refusal for a fourth year.
In addition, Chapman agreed to give $30,000 worth of regular scholarships over the course of the three years.
The Pima Community College Board of Directors gave the deal its approval during a meeting late Wednesday, Sept. 11.
This is the first time Pima has ever received a sponsorship of this magnitude in the community college’s 50-year history.
Pima’s athletic budget has been slashed over the last few years, coming to a headwind in 2018 when the football program was cut.
Threats of more cancellations loomed including the possibility of having to cut track, tennis and golf. Between the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 academic year, the budget was chopped by $700,000, from $2.6 million to $1.9 million or around 27 percent.
Chapman’s sponsorship does not cover all the deficit, but it gives Pima athletics a huge shot in the arm.
The money will first be used to upgrade Pima’s soccer fields which will include new signage, scoreboards, lights and even a walk of fame.
Men’s soccer coach Dave Cosgrove got the ball rolling with Chapman after Athletic Director Jim Monaco put out the word to his coaches about the need for help. The deal took two months to close. The first payment of $35,000 was made in August but had to stay in the bank until the board could approve the deal.
The second payment of $35,000 will be made in January.
