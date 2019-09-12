Family forced from Tucson home after driver crashes into children’s bedroom

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson family has been forced out of their south side home after an allegedly impaired driver slammed into the bedroom of their 11-year-old twins Tuesday night.
The Tucson Police Department said around 9:30 p.m, Jesus Martinez lost control of his truck and crashed into the home on Park Avenue, near Irvington.
“You heard like a loud bang. It sounded like a bomb," said Leslie Garcia, who was in her room, right next to her little sisters’ room, when the truck hit the home.
She said the power immediately went out and her parents panicked when they saw the damage to her little sisters’ room.
“I was standing here watching everyone look for them. I was trying to look over and the truck was just right here and I was just screaming, ‘my little sisters, my little sisters are here,'" Garcia said. “You just heard them screaming. They were just screaming, they were in pain.”
Garcia said her sisters were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Both had been released and were doing OK Wednesday afternoon.
Martinez, 37, was arrested and charged with several felonies, including aggravated assault, criminal damage, aggravated DUI and endangerment.
Garcia said she started asking him questions minutes after the wreck.
“He didn’t even say anything, he didn’t even try to help or anything," said Garcia.
The home on South Park Avenue was deemed unsafe, so Garcia and her family members were packing clothes Wednesday afternoon. Plywood covered the bedroom window and debris scattered the lawn.
Garcia said the she was “mad” looking at the destruction that could be an example of drinking and driving.
“Mad. Mad for the guy, because he wasn’t responsible and my little sisters have to pay the consequences," Garcia said. “If you want to risk your life, but like, risking a whole family, my little sisters. It could have been a lot worse.”
While she was thankful the damage was material, Garcia worried the memory for her family will make their home a hard place to live when they can move back in.
“What they saw and what we saw, I don’t think we’re going to forget about it," said Garcia. "So, it’s going to be hard with that.”
The TPD said two passengers in the truck also had minor injuries.
As of Wednesday evening, Martinez was being held in the Pima County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
