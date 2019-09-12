FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures warm back up to above average as rain chances increase by this weekend.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Our daytime highs are going to fluctuate from the upper-90s to lower-100s for these next few days before settling back down into the lower-90s.
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper-90s.
TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies with overnight lows falling in the lower-70s.
FRIDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 101F. Showers and storms out east.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s. 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms.
SUNDAY: 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Mainly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the mid-90s.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower-90s. 30% chance of isolated storms possible.
TUESDAY: Mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 90s. 20% chance of an isolated shower.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-90s.
