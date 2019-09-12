High school club creates unique bonds between students

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - When it's comes to school, there's times we all may need some help. Reia Li uses some of her free time after class to offer it.
"I love tutoring people and I love being able to help them," said Li.
She's a student at University High - she works with students at Rincon.
That includes students like Synthia Niyogushima.
"Sometimes when we're learning from the teacher, we don't understand," said Niyogushima. "When we come here it makes us understand more."
Niyogushima is still relatively new to Tucson. She's a refugee from Africa and still adjusting in some ways.
This club helps her out.
"I don't speak that good of English, but when I'm talking to them I feel like they're really friendly.," said Niyogushima. "I feel really welcomed."
It's called the Unity Club because inside this classroom it's about focus and some fun.
"All assumptions are left at the door," said Li. It's little things like that where we forget that whether you're a refugee or not a refugee."
Twice a week - Li tutors. She said it gives her perspective.
"This school and just all of the schools I've gone to have helped me develop as a person," said Li. "Some of the kids haven't had that because of moving around from country to country."
TUSD has hundreds of refugee students. Many of them are at Rincon and University.
Li said she's found when it comes to learning, they never give up.
"They are never frustrated," said Li. "Things like that continue to amaze me and that's why I come here."
They're bridging the gaps on this shared campus to prove that in 'Unity,' they can create something great.
The Unity Club got its start on campus a few years ago.
They meet Tuesdays and Thursdays.
