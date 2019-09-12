One dead following crash on southwest side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man died in a single-vehicle crash on the southwest side of Tucson early Tuesday, Sept. 10, city police said.
The Tucson Police Department said Oscar R. Hernandez Jr., 28, died after crashing his vehicle near Mission Road and Ohio Street around 12:30 a.m.
According to the TPD, Hernandez was speeding when he hit a curb, went airborne and crashed into a hill.
Hernandez was not wearing his seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, according to the TPD.
