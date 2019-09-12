Pima County Recorder not seeking re-election

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - F. Ann Rodriguez announced that she will not be seeking re-election as the Pima County Recorder.
Rodriguez made the announcement in a letter Thursday, Sept. 12.
She plans to finish her term, marking 28 years representing Pima County. Beginning January 2021, the county will have a new Recorder while Rodriguez pursues a different path.
“This chapter of my life will close and I will begin a new journey looking forward to retirement and spending time with my husband traveling and enjoying the things we want to do,” Rodriquez said in the letter.
She assured the community that she will continue to perform her duties until the end of her term, including conducting four elections.
Rodriguez thanked all the staff members and media she has worked with during her time in office.
