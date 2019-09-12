UPDATE: Authorities discuss capture of husband, wife Tucson murder suspects

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson murder suspects who escaped from custody in August have been captured.
The U.S. Marshals Service said Blane and Susan Barksdale were arrested Wednesday, Sept. 11, in a home in Pumpkin Center, which is located in Gila County and about 100 miles northeast of Phoenix.
The Marshal Service said a tip led authorities to the duo.
The homeowner is an acquaintance of the Barksdales and has a criminal history of drug convictions, according of federal officials.
Authorities said they surrounded the home and called for the Barksdales to come outside. The home owner, who has not been identified, came out first. Susan Barksdale came out next and was crying, according to federal officials.
About 10-15 minutes later, Blane Barksdale left the home. He became uncooperative and was tased before being taken into custody.
A federal official said while being booked, Blane Barksdale told marshals, “Listen, be careful. It’s a dangerous out there.”
The Barksdales will be extradited to Tucson Thursday afternoon, Sept. 12, to face the murder charges. A charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution will likely be dropped, but a kidnapping investigation is ongoing, according to an FBI spokesman.
Blane Barksdale, 56, and Susan Barksdale, 59, escaped custody while being brought to Arizona from New York, on Aug. 26.
The husband-and-wife team overpowered and kidnapped two security officers and a third inmate near Blanding, Utah. The couple then drove to Vernon, Ariz., where they obtained a Red GMC Sierra pickup truck from an acquaintance. They then abandoned the prisoner van with the three locked inside.
Detectives believe the couple were likely getting help to stay hidden and could be hiding east of Snowflake.
The Barksdales have been charged with first-degree murder by the Tucson Police Department in the death of Frank Bligh, 72, who has not been seen since fire consumed his home April 16. Evidence found at Bligh’s residence led detectives to determine the fire was intentionally set.
Detectives also believed more than 100 firearms were stolen from the home and only around 30 have since been recovered.
Additional evidence uncovered during the investigation led detectives to obtain homicide arrest warrants for the couple. The charges on the warrants include first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, arson of an occupied structure, criminal damage and auto theft.
The Barksdales were located May 23 in New York shortly after Susan Barksdale pawned some property at a New Jersey pawn shop, according to court documents.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.