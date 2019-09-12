Yuma Border Patrol seize bulk cash and nearly $90K in meth at checkpoint

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Border Patrol agents seized bulk cash and nearly $90K in methamphetamine during two separate events on Friday and Sunday.
In the first event on Friday afternoon, Wellton Station agents sent a black 2019 Mercedez Benz to the secondary inspection area following a Border Patrol canine alert.
Agents discovered methamphetamine, marijuana, heroin, drug paraphernalia, and $11,000 in cash inside the vehicle. The driver, a 30-year-old U.S. citizen from Temecula, California was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. The narcotics, cash, and vehicle were seized.
On Sunday morning, agents observed a suspicious vehicle traveling through Dome Valley. Agents performed a vehicle stop and a Border Patrol canine alerted to the spare tire of the vehicle. Agents discovered 26 packages of methamphetamine and two other packages of pills.
The methamphetamine had an approximate weight of 38.5 pounds and an estimated street value of $88,550. The driver, a 27-year-old Mexican national lawfully admitted for permanent residence, was arrested for transportation of a controlled substance.
You can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.