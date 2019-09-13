Barksdales’ nephew pleads guilty to arson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The man accused of setting fire to the home of an alleged murder victim made an appearance in court on Friday, Sept. 13.
Brent Mallard, the nephew of Blane and Susan Barksdale, agreed to plead guilty to arson during his appearance in Pima County Superior Court.
Investigators say Mallard set the fire that destroyed the home of Frank Bligh on April 16. Tucson police have charged the Barksdales with first-degree murder in Bligh’s presumed death. Bligh was last seen on April 7.
The Barksdales were arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 11, after a two-week manhunt that followed their escape while being extradited from New York to Arizona.
