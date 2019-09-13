E-scooters seem to get off to slow start after hitting Tucson streets

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Even with all the hype, a lot of e-scooters were sitting along the road waiting to be used in Tucson on Thursday, Sept. 12.
The e-scooters, many of which were still being put out Thursday afternoon, can be found in downtown Tucson and on 4th Avenue.
So far, the e-scooters don’t seem to be picking up much speed.
“I have yet to see anyone else using one,” said Robert Hardel.
Hardel is one of the few people actually using a scooter. He said it’s likely not many people even know they’re here.
“Once they learn where they need to be to get people on them,” said Hadel. “It will be just a trial and error kind of thing.”
Some of the e-scooters may have had a late start.
Razors were out at the beginning of the day, but while on Bird watch -- our KOLD News 13 crews didn’t see them show up until the afternoon.
Hadel said he’s just happy they’re here.
“(They’re) much more fun than walking in the heat and much more convenient,” Hadel said.
Using the scooters is pretty easy.
You just download the Razor or Bird apps, put in your payment info, scan the code and ride away.
