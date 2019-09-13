MISSING: Tucson police looking for missing vulnerable adult

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing vulnerable adult.
According to information from the Tucson Police Department, 82-year-old Esteban Arriaga was last seen on Thursday morning, Sept. 12, at his residence in the 5600 block of East 10th Street.
He is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-8, 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue Dodgers cap, green shirt and brown pants.
Arriaga is diagnosed with dementia.
If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 911.
