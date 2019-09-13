Pair from Tucson killed in New Mexico crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two Tucson residents were killed in a collision on a New Mexico highway on Thursday, Sept. 12.
According to information from the New Mexico State Police, 76-year-old Jerry Douglas Livingston and 72-year-old Margaret Ann Livingston were eastbound on NM Highway 26 when the crash happened west of Hatch at about 2:11 p.m.
Police say the driver of a 2008 Chrysler, Jerry Livingston, and his passenger, Margaret Ann Livingston, were both pronounced dead at the scene.
The initial investigation indicates that the Chrysler crossed the center line for an unknown reason and struck the trailer of a commercial vehicle.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this crash and seatbelts appear to have been properly used. No charges are being filed, so the driver of the commercial vehicle was not released.
No further information was immediately available.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.