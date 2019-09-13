Remains of woman who went missing in 2015 identified

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities have identified the remains of a disabled woman who went missing while camping in the Chiricahua Mountains more than four years ago.
On Thursday, Sept. 12, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said bone fragments and hair found in late 2018 belonged to 44-year-old Lydia “Janet” Castrejon.
Castrejon, of New Mexico, was with her family at Rustler Park when she went missing on June 19, 2015.
The CCSO said Castrejon suffered from poor eyesight and traumatic brain injury, which resulted in a diminished mental capacity.
Castrejon’s mother said it was early morning when she walked with her daughter to the camp bathroom. When Castrejon’s mother came out of the bathroom, her daughter was gone.
The family has always said Castrejon could not walk far on her own and they believed something had happened.
There is no way to determine cause of death at this time, according to the CCSO.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.