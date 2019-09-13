Restaurant Report Card: Inspection report may make diners ‘angry’

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Chances are you have seen this restaurant while driving on I-10 near downtown Tucson.
The Angry Crab Shack & BBQ, 1365 W. Grant Road, was put on probation during a routing inspection in early August. The facility then failed a follow-up inspection about a week later.
According to the Pima County Health Department, this “probationary” ranking was given because the facility had five or more “priority” and “priority foundation” violations noted under food-borne illness risk factors and public health interventions.
According to the report from Aug. 8, there were dead crabs in a delivery that were labeled “use first.” In the follow-up about a week later, the inspector noted if crabs die before they are cooked, they cannot be sold to the public.
The inspector also “observed excessive flies throughout the facility” during the routine inspection. In a follow-up a week later, it was noted the flies had been significantly reduced but still needed to be treated.
During the follow-up inspection on the “probationary” ranking, the report stated a unit was not working properly and some food items were not being kept under 41-degrees.
Bad food temperatures, a common violation, can lead to fast-growing bacteria, causing you to get sick.
During the inspection on Aug. 19, the health department employee also she found expired food. According to the report, potato salad was date marked to be used by Aug. 18.
According to the report, the facility is set to be reinspected by Aug. 29.
Below is a list of places the health department said failed from Aug. 2 - Aug. 22. To see the latest information about restaurants that have failed in the past, search for the restaurant on the health department website.
- Angry Crab, 1365 W. Grant Road
- Circle K #1011, 3102 E. Benson Highway
- Circle K #2939, 3155 E. Speedway Boulevard
- Circle K #8744, 9515 E. Golf Links Road
- Family Dollar #30188, 2820 W. Los Reales
- Quik Mart #33, 5642 S. Alvernon Way
- Saigon Flavor Restaurant, 18745 S. I-19 Frontage Road #121
- Taco Giro Mexican Grill, 5754 E. 22nd Street
- Taqueria Rositas, 5650 S. Park Avenue #1120
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.