University of Arizona student allegedly assaulted, called racial slur

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A black University of Arizona student was allegedly assaulted by two students and called a racial slur, according to school officials.
In an email sent to employees and students, President Robert C. Robbins said there is an active criminal investigation into the alleged assault.
“I want our community to know that racism, bias and violence will not be tolerated at this University,” Robbins wrote in the email. “I will be working with members of my administration to ensure we have a comprehensive response to issues of bias and discrimination on campus.”
At least one group contacted KOLD News 13 and said they are organizing a rally about the incident. The group will meet at 2 p.m. Friday in front of the administration building.
Robbins complete email can be found below.
Colleagues and Students,
I write to you today out of anger, disappointment and regret over an incident that occurred earlier this week on our campus.
An African-American student was reported to have been assaulted by two other students. It was also reported that a racial slur was used during the incident. The University of Arizona Police Department was called, and there is an active criminal investigation into this case.
I want our community to know that racism, bias and violence will not be tolerated at this University. I will be working with members of my administration to ensure we have a comprehensive response to issues of bias and discrimination on campus, and that we are promoting and fostering our core value of inclusion. I call on all members of our community to make the same commitment to stand against racial bias in any form.
The Dean of Students is actively engaged and has taken immediate action through the code of conduct to help ensure the safety of our campus community. I have asked that we ensure the victim receives support, and the Dean of Students has been in contact with both the victim and family. In addition, the office is connecting any impacted students with resources they may require, as I understand students, faculty and staff may feel unsafe in light of this incident. Please contact Counseling and Psychological Services if you would like to talk to someone. CAPS can be reached at 520-621-3334 at any time. Life and Work Connections can be reached at 520-621-2493.
UAPD must conduct a thorough investigation of this incident to ensure we arrive at a timely determination of facts and a just response. UAPD detectives are working quickly to gather evidence. I have asked that the Chief of Police keep me apprised of this investigation and to move with deliberate haste.
Inclusion is one of our primary values, and this is one of those moments that defines us and our community at the University of Arizona. We need to come together and let people know, without qualification, that intolerance and discrimination have no home here. Unless we have a safe environment, free from violence, discrimination and hate, students will not be free to learn and pursue their dreams.
I hope everyone will consider this situation and ask what we can do to make this University a more inclusive campus. Let me be clear. We will aggressively pursue all avenues of justice in this matter.
Robert C. Robbins, MD
President
The University of Arizona
