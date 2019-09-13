University of Arizona student allegedly assaulted, called racial slur

The Dean of Students is actively engaged and has taken immediate action through the code of conduct to help ensure the safety of our campus community. I have asked that we ensure the victim receives support, and the Dean of Students has been in contact with both the victim and family. In addition, the office is connecting any impacted students with resources they may require, as I understand students, faculty and staff may feel unsafe in light of this incident. Please contact Counseling and Psychological Services if you would like to talk to someone. CAPS can be reached at 520-621-3334 at any time. Life and Work Connections can be reached at 520-621-2493.