Authorities need help to find missing Three Points man
By KOLD News 13 Staff | September 13, 2019 at 10:54 PM MST - Updated September 13 at 10:54 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help to find a Three Points man who has been missing for more than a week.

The PCSD said Timothy James Ward, 45, was last seen at a home in the 11000 block of South Cherokee Lane around 3:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6.

Authorities believe Ward, who is 5-foot-8 and 130 pounds, left the home on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME. You can also go to www.88crime.org.

