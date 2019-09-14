Authorities need help to find missing Three Points man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help to find a Three Points man who has been missing for more than a week.
The PCSD said Timothy James Ward, 45, was last seen at a home in the 11000 block of South Cherokee Lane around 3:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6.
Authorities believe Ward, who is 5-foot-8 and 130 pounds, left the home on foot.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME. You can also go to www.88crime.org.
