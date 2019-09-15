BEAR DOWN: Arizona leads Texas Tech 13-7 at halftime

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The first half of the Arizona-Texas Tech game didn’t exactly go as expected.
The Wildcats took a 13-7 lead over the Red Raiders into halftime at Arizona Stadium in Tucson.
Most expected more offensive output from two teams known to break the scoreboard.
Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate threw for 124 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Tate added 98 yards and a score on the ground.
Texas Tech’s Alan Bowman threw for 143 yards but was picked off twice.
Texas Tech (2-0) rolled over Montana State and UTEP by a combined score of 83-13 to open the season.
Arizona (1-1) rebounded from a season-opening loss at Hawaii with a 65-41 rout of Northern Arizona last week. The Wildcats are averaging 51.5 points per game.
Arizona’s problems have stemmed from its defense again this season. The Wildcats lost to Hawaii because they couldn’t stop the Rainbow Warriors and had a letdown in the second half last week, allowing FCS Northern Arizona to score 41 points.
Arizona will have to get things fixed in a hurry against the Red Raiders, who have been one of the nation’s most prolific offenses since Mike Leach was the coach. Texas Tech has averaged 41.5 points and 557.5 yards of offense through two games.
Alan Bowman has followed the example set by previous Texas Tech quarterbacks by racking up huge numbers last season. He threw for 2,638 yards and 17 TDs, second-most in program history by a freshman, and had a 605-yard game against Houston.
Bowman has gotten his sophomore season off to a stellar start, throwing for 713 yards and five touchdowns while completing 73% of his passes through two games.
Arizona has been adept at taking the ball from opposing teams, entering Saturday’s game with an FBS-best eight takeaways. The Wildcats did not commit a turnover against NAU and face a Texas Tech team that has yet to force a turnover.
Two of the nation’s best linebackers will be on the same field Saturday night.
Texas Tech senior Jordyn Brooks led the team in tackles each of the past two seasons and is off to a stellar start in 2019 with 11 tackles in each of the first two games.
Arizona’s Colin Schooler doesn’t have the same kind of numbers, but he also only played the first half against Northern Arizona as the coaches gave him time to rest up in a lopsided game. The junior has 35.5 tackles for loss in 27 career games, including 21.5 last season.
