FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm chances continue as temperatures remain below average.

By Jaclyn Selesky | September 14, 2019 at 7:16 PM MST - Updated September 14 at 7:20 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -There will be enough moisture in place to give us storm chances through Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s before we see a drying trend and slightly warmer temperatures.

TONIGHT: 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy with overnight lows falling in the lower-70s.

TOMORROW: 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy with highs in the lower-90s.

MONDAY: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mainly sunny with highs in the lower-90s.

TUESDAY: Slight chance for showers and thunderstorms (10%). Mainly sunny with highs in the mid-90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: Sunshine with highs in the upper-90s.

