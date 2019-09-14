FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm chances continue as temperatures remain below average.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -There will be enough moisture in place to give us storm chances through Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s before we see a drying trend and slightly warmer temperatures.
TONIGHT: 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy with overnight lows falling in the lower-70s.
TOMORROW: 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy with highs in the lower-90s.
MONDAY: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mainly sunny with highs in the lower-90s.
TUESDAY: Slight chance for showers and thunderstorms (10%). Mainly sunny with highs in the mid-90s.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
THURSDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.
FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.
SATURDAY: Sunshine with highs in the upper-90s.
