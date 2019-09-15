KOLD News 13 wins Emmy for best Newscast in a Medium Market

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - KOLD News 13 took home a Rocky Mountain Emmy award for the best Daytime/Evening Newscast in a Medium Market over the weekend.
The award winning 10 p.m. newscast consists of Colleen Menadier as producer, Alisa Daggett Lindberg as director, Angelica Carrillo as writer, Damien Alameda as sports reporter, and Raul Hernandez as graphic designer.
KOLD News 13 had a total of eight station and individual nominations.
We're proud to say all the hard work has paid off!
