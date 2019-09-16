Caught on Camera: Porch Pirate strikes on the south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The delivery made it to the door of a home on the south side of Tucson, but never to the customer.
KOLD News 13 viewer Peter Turner reached out for help in hopes of holding the thief accountable.
“It’s frustrating that we live in this society and I don’t know what can be done to solve it," said Turner.
While tracking a package of car parts last week, Turner was shocked to see the box was delivered earlier than expected. But, when he walked to his porch, he couldn’t find it.
He did find something on his home surveillance camera footage, though.
Just about ten minutes after a FedEx delivery man pulled up to his home and dropped off his order on the morning of September 6, a woman walked right up to the front door.
“I do believe she followed the driver and had him targeted," Turner said.
In the surveillance video provided by Turner, you can see the woman ring the doorbell and look around while standing on the porch. She looks down at the package before bending down and picking it up.
That’s when she walks right off the porch, down Turner’s street and out of the camera’s view.
“Very surprised, very upset," said Turner. "The standard feelings anyone goes through when something is stolen from them.”
Out of money and a working car, Turner said the inconvenience has been in having to rent a car while trying to track down what he should do next.
Turner said he reported the theft to the Tucson Police Department through their online reporting tool. He provided the report number, 1909098539, so anyone who may recognize the woman can report it to the TPD.
“It’s just the frustration and the trouble that I’m having to go through and I know it’s not just me, anybody who has a package stolen," said Turner.
Turner also recommends anyone who orders things online to set up a delivery manager, something he learned was available through FedEx during this process.
FedEx Delivery Manager allows you to request to customize your delivery preferences, manage delivery times and locations, and keep track of your FedEx deliveries.
UPS offers a similar service called UPS My Choice. According to the company, you can reroute or reschedule package deliveries, get estimated and confirmed delivery windows, leave driver instructions and more.
If you order through Amazon, you can have your delivery dropped off in an Amazon Locker. Once a package is ready for pickup, customers receive an e-mail with a unique six digit code that they’ll use to remove the package from the designated slot. There are several Hub Lockers in Tucson.
For your mail, the United States Postal Service offers Informed Delivery. The service allows you to digitally preview your mail, manage your packages and leave instructions for deliveries.
