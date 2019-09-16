Driver cited after crashing into building

Single-vehicle collision caused only minor injuries

The driver suffered only minor injuries after crashing into a building at 720 N. Kolb Road in Tucson on Monday, Sept. 16. (Source: David Mannell/Special for KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | September 16, 2019

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police cited a driver today after a crash that left his vehicle in a building.

According to information from the Tucson Police Department, the single-vehicle collision happened at about 8 a.m. at the Regal Manor Townhomes at 720 N. Kolb Road.

The driver had minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital for treatment. The driver was cited for failing to reduce speed to avoid collision.

No other injuries were reported.

