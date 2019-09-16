Driver cited after crashing into building

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police cited a driver today after a crash that left his vehicle in a building.
According to information from the Tucson Police Department, the single-vehicle collision happened at about 8 a.m. at the Regal Manor Townhomes at 720 N. Kolb Road.
The driver had minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital for treatment. The driver was cited for failing to reduce speed to avoid collision.
No other injuries were reported.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.