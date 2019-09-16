Emergency crews responding to possible hazmat situation in Douglas

By Melissa Egan | September 15, 2019 at 9:33 PM MST - Updated September 15 at 9:41 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several law enforcement agencies are responding to a possible hazmat situation in Douglas.

According to an alert on the Cochise County Facebook page around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, an evacuation is underway for a few homes in the immediate vicinity.

There is a HAZMAT incident in Douglas. Douglas Fire Department, Douglas Police, and the Sheriff’s Office are on scene. ...

Posted by Cochise County - Government on Sunday, September 15, 2019

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office shared the situation is in the 1700 block of Sulphur Springs Road, which is near Pan American Ave and G Street.

Douglas Police, Douglas Fire, and Cochise County Sheriff's Office Deputies, and Sheriff's Assist Team are on scene in...

Posted by Cochise County Sheriff's Office - Mark J. Dannels Sheriff on Sunday, September 15, 2019

Officials are asking for people to avoid the area until further notice.

According to the county, evacuation and road closures will be posted on the County Emergency Map.

