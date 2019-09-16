Emergency crews responding to possible hazmat situation in Douglas

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several law enforcement agencies are responding to a possible hazmat situation in Douglas.
According to an alert on the Cochise County Facebook page around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, an evacuation is underway for a few homes in the immediate vicinity.
The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office shared the situation is in the 1700 block of Sulphur Springs Road, which is near Pan American Ave and G Street.
Officials are asking for people to avoid the area until further notice.
According to the county, evacuation and road closures will be posted on the County Emergency Map.
