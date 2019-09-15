FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The end of the monsoon is in sight! We’ll see mainly dry conditions through the upcoming week as temperatures warm back to above average.

By Jaclyn Selesky | September 15, 2019 at 5:09 PM MST - Updated September 15 at 6:24 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We could see scattered showers and thunderstorms develop on Monday before we see a drier pattern settling in.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with overnight lows falling in the lower-70s.

TOMORROW: 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-90s.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid-90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-90s.

