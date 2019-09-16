FIRST ALERT FORECAST: One more shot at some storms!

By Stephanie Waldref | September 16, 2019 at 3:53 AM MST - Updated September 16 at 3:53 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We could see scattered showers and thunderstorms develop on Monday before we see a drier pattern settling in.

MONDAY: 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with overnight lows falling in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

