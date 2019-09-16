Pima County man sentenced to 459 years for sexually molesting 3-year-old

Pima County man sentenced to 459 years for sexually molesting 3-year-old
Baudelio Rodriguez was found guilty of child molestation, sexual exploitation of a minor and sexual conduct with a minor. (Source: Pima County Attorney's Office)
September 16, 2019 at 4:33 PM MST - Updated September 16 at 4:34 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man will more than likely die in prison after he was found guilty of sexually molesting a toddler.

Baudelio Rodriguez was sentenced to 459 years after being found guilty on 27 charges including sexual exploitation and sexual conduct with a minor under 15.

Prosecutors say the abuse and molestation happened in 2017 and 2018 while Rodriguez was babysitting a 3-year-old girl.

Authorities say Rodriguez recorded some of the abuse and was also in possession of other child porn as well.

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.