Pima County man sentenced to 459 years for sexually molesting 3-year-old

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man will more than likely die in prison after he was found guilty of sexually molesting a toddler.
Baudelio Rodriguez was sentenced to 459 years after being found guilty on 27 charges including sexual exploitation and sexual conduct with a minor under 15.
Prosecutors say the abuse and molestation happened in 2017 and 2018 while Rodriguez was babysitting a 3-year-old girl.
Authorities say Rodriguez recorded some of the abuse and was also in possession of other child porn as well.
