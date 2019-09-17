City council approves changes to 'A' Mountain access

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 17, voted 6-1 to make a major change to 'A’ Mountain access.
'A’ Mountain, also known as Sentinel Peak, is a popular destination for people looking for vistas of Tucson.
The first big change will be car-free Mondays. The council approved the move, but it is only for a six-month pilot program. The council said it will collect data during that time to see how the change impacts usage.
Thursdays through Sundays, the upper gate will now be open to vehicles from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
'A' Mountain access and safety has been a hot topic all year long.
In March, the city asked the public to weigh-in on the suspect through a survey.
Last month, the city released the results of the study and cleanliness and safety were the top priority for public.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.