Damaging monsoon storm hits Eloy in Pinal County

ELOY, Ariz. (AP) — Eloy residents are cleaning up after a monsoon storm knocked over a tractor-trailer rig, tore off a tire shop’s roof and downed trees late Monday, Sept. 16.
The Casa Grande Dispatch reported the roof of Aztec Tires blew off and ended up more than 100 yards away from the rest of the structure.
The National Weather Service issued a blowing dust warning for the area at 2 p.m. before the storm hit.
The weather service doesn’t have a monitoring station in Eloy, but the agency’s Tucson office said that winds of up to 60 mph were very likely Monday afternoon.