FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Drier weather sets in...

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hopefully you got some rain yesterday because things are looking pretty dry through the rest of the week! Temps stay right around average with lots of sunshine. Next week looks to be our next chance for storms.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows falling into the lower 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.
FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
MONDAY: 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
