GRAPHIC: Photos reveal harsh conditions migrants face at hands of smugglers
By KOLD News 13 Staff | September 17, 2019 at 3:19 PM MST - Updated September 17 at 3:19 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Border Patrol’s chief tweeted out photos that show the harsh conditions some migrants face at the hands of human smugglers.

Migrants crammed into stash houses and trailers. (Source: CBP Twitter)

CBP agents have rescued over 3,000 people smuggled in tractor trailers and over 2,700 people crammed into stash houses during this fiscal year, according to the tweet.

The harsh conditions smugglers expose them to often lead to severe injury or death, says the chief.

Migrants crammed into stash houses and trailers. (Source: CBP Twitter)

One photo even shows an x-ray view of people crammed into a full trailer.

