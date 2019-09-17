GRAPHIC: Photos reveal harsh conditions migrants face at hands of smugglers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Border Patrol’s chief tweeted out photos that show the harsh conditions some migrants face at the hands of human smugglers.
CBP agents have rescued over 3,000 people smuggled in tractor trailers and over 2,700 people crammed into stash houses during this fiscal year, according to the tweet.
The harsh conditions smugglers expose them to often lead to severe injury or death, says the chief.
One photo even shows an x-ray view of people crammed into a full trailer.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.