Man found guilty for multiple internet sex crimes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - 44-year-old Patrick Michael Winkler was found guilty of multiple internet sex crimes according to KTAR.
Winkler is a convicted sex offender living in Tucson and was accused of possessing child pornography and luring minors according to state officials.
KTAR reported Winkler was found guilty of 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of luring a minor for sexual exploitation, three counts of unlawful age misrepresentation and one count of failure to register as a sex offender.
Winkler allegedly used the Whisper app to contact minors while posing as a teen himself and according to the Tucson Police Department, child porn was found on Winkler’s cell phone.
In 2002, Winkler was convicted on two counts of child molestation in Maricopa County.
He was released in December 2016.
