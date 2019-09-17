Phoenix high school coach accused of leaking information to opponents

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tempe Union High School District reported a varsity girls basketball coach and varsity football assistant coach for Mountain Pointe High School in Phoenix is accused of leaking protected information to opposing teams.
According to KPHO, an employee investigation found Mountain Pointe teacher, Justin Hager, was sharing details about the varsity football and varsity basketball team with coaches of opposing teams.
The evidence dates back to 2017. The school district says Hager shared information about game plans, signals and player eligibility.
The district said Hager will no longer be working for Mountain Pointe High School, pending approval of the governing board on Wednesday, Sept. 18.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.