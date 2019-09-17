Project slated to install lights on Tanque Verde Road near school

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews are scheduled to begin a construction project at an east-side intersection at the end of September.
The project is intended to improve traffic flow at the intersection of Tanque Verde and Tanque Verde Loop roads.
Crews will add lanes in both directions on Tanque Verde Road, traffic lights, crosswalks, right and left turn lanes and sidewalks. The project costs more than $1.6 million.
Construction will take place right next to Emily Gray Junior High School, so crews will have to factor in school traffic as well as the morning and evening commute. Pima County representatives say they hope to limit lane closures.
Work is scheduled to begin Sept. 30 and end in the first week of April 2020.
If you have questions or concerns about this project, county representatives and members of the construction crews will be at a kick-off event at the Udall Park and Recreation Center on Tuesday, Sept. 17 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
