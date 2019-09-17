Sierra Vista suspect turns himself in after shooting incident

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a man for aggravated assault, connected to a shooting at an apartment complex Monday night, Sierra Vista News Network reported.
According to the article, Sierra Vista resident Rashaun Jones, 22, turned himself in to the SVPD. He was arrested and booked into the Cochise County Jail.
The SVPD responded to a call of a shooting at the Casa De La Sierra Apartments on Coronado Dr. and found one victim with a gunshot wound in the abdomen.
Sierra Vista Fire and Medical Services rendered life-saving aid to victim, Brian Palmer, and a helicopter transported the victim to a Tucson hospital.
Palmer remains in the hospital and is in stable condition.
Police officials stated in an interview with SVNN that they believed the shooting allegedly occurred over an argument.
The weapon allegedly used in the shooting was also surrendered to police, SVNN reported.
During the investigation, Jessica Koley, a witness to the shooting was identified as having an outstanding parole warrant. She was arrested and booked into Cochise County Jail.
Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact SVPD Detective Thomas Ransford at (520) 452-7500.
