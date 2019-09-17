Tucson police helicopter forced to land near UA mall

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department’s helicopter had to make an unscheduled landing after an indicator light for the engine illuminated.
According to TPD Sgt. Pete Dugan, the air unit was responding to a call for a possible suicidal person near the area.
Dugan said the engine light came on and the the pilot landed in a parking lot area near the UA mall, which was the safest nearby option.
The pilot was able to lift off again after a mechanic checked the helicopter and cleared it for flight.
