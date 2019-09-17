Winslow man charged following discovery of four dead, nine emaciated horses

WINSLOW, Ariz. - An Arizona horse owner has been charged with animal cruelty after four dead and nine emaciated horses were found on his property in Winslow.
According to AZ Family, the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were contacted to assist the Department of Agriculture with a report involving the cruelty of animals involving horses in the Winslow area, off of State Route 99.
The owner of the horses, Paul Kinlecheenie, was arrested on four felony counts of animal cruelty and nine misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty.
He was booked into the Navajo County Jail in Holbrook.
The nine surviving horses were seized and placed into the care of a neighbor until the Department of Agriculture can make plans to pick the horses up sometime this week.
“We take these criminal investigations seriously and will dedicate all of our assets to making sure this investigation is completed professionally and accurately with the assistance of the Department of Agriculture," said Sheriff David Clouse.