ACTION DAY: Expect rain Sunday night into Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather team has declared an Action Day for Sunday, Sept. 22.
Tropical Storm Lorena will make its way up from Mexico and into the northwest by Sunday evening.
Moisture will increase and showers are expected by late Sunday night.
A 40 percent chance of scattered showers will continue Monday evening into Tuesday.
Expect up to one inch of rain and below average temperatures with highs in the lower 90s and lows in upper 80s.
KOLD News 13 would love to see your photo and video of Monsoon 2019.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mainly clear skies with overnight lows falling in the lower-70s.
TOMORROW: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.
THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid-90s.
FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid-90s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 90s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Rain chances slowly increase through the evening and overnight. Action Night!
MONDAY: Action Day continues! Widespread to scattered showers continue due to tropical moisture. Highs in the lower 90s.
TUESDAY: Highs in the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. 40 percent chance of scattered showers.
