Avra Valley Fire responds to mobile home fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Avra Valley Fire District responded to a mobile home on fire at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from underneath the mobile home.
Firefighters deployed attack lines and had the fire under control in eight minutes.
The fire started by the oven radiated heat to the floor board of the mobile home and set the floor board near the oven on fire. The estimated damages are around 5,000 dollars.
Firefighters were able to salvage the rest of the home and its contents.
No injuries occurred to the occupants or firefighters on scene.
The occupants have living arrangements with family for the remainder of the night.
