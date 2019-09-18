Local nurses prepare to go on strike

Over 37,000 people who hold active RN licenses in Arizona do not work as nurses, according to the Arizona State Board of Nursing and the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Some of these are retired or unemployed while others are choosing not to work in the field. “We believe more of those nurses would choose to work at the bedside if there were staffing and other working conditions that supported their providing optimal care to patients,” said Janice Ames, one of over 5400 RNs who work at the Tenet hospitals going out on strike in Florida, Arizona and California.