Local nurses prepare to go on strike

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the first time ever, nurses will go on strike in Arizona.
The nurses will hold a 24 hour strike against St. Mary’s and St. Joseph’s in Tucson.
The nearly 900 nurses voted to join a union last Nov.
They’ve been negotiating a contract since last year to add more nurses to the staff.
“The whole purpose of it is to provide the resources necessary to give optimal care,” said RN Jessica Road, a registered nurse at St. Mary’s. “It’s all about our patients.”
Arizona is not the only state which will see the strike. Eight hospitals in California and two in Florida will also join the picket lines.
The nurses are striking against Tenet affiliated hospitals.
The Pima Area Labor Federation is providing logistics and support for the strikers.
It’s providing food, water, shade, security and signs for the strike.
It’s also calling on elected officials to join them on the picket lines.
It will also ask other union members to join the picketers so they have enough bodies to switch out in two to three hour shifts.
“We have a bus load of union members coming down from Phoenix,” said Paul Templeton Smith, president of the federation.
For the nurses, many feel patient care suffers when too few nurses must care for too many patients.The union outlined the issue in this press release:
"Registered nurses at Tenet-affiliated, St. Joseph’s, and St. Mary’s Hospitals in Tucson, will hold one-day strikes Sept. 20. These are the first strike actions ever held by registered nurses in the state of Arizona. Nurses at two Tenet hospitals in Florida also plan that state’s first hospital RN strikes, Sept. 20, along with 8 other Tenet hospitals throughout California.
Nurses at all 12 Tenet facilities are urging management to invest in nursing staff. This will improve the recruitment and retention of experienced RNs, and ensure optimal patient care, say nurses.
Over 37,000 people who hold active RN licenses in Arizona do not work as nurses, according to the Arizona State Board of Nursing and the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Some of these are retired or unemployed while others are choosing not to work in the field. “We believe more of those nurses would choose to work at the bedside if there were staffing and other working conditions that supported their providing optimal care to patients,” said Janice Ames, one of over 5400 RNs who work at the Tenet hospitals going out on strike in Florida, Arizona and California.
What: Registered nurses to hold one-day strike.
When: Friday, Sept. 20, 7:00 am – Sat. Sept. 21, 6:59 a.m. Rally Sept. 20 at 10 a.m.
Where: St. Mary’s Hospital, 1601 W. St. Mary’s Road, Tucson, Ariz.
What: Registered nurses to hold one-day strike.
When: Friday, Sept. 20, 7:00 am – Sat. Sept. 21, 6:59 a.m. Rally Sept. 20 at 10 a.m.
Where: St. Joseph’s Hospital, 350 N. Wilmot Road, Tucson, Ariz.
“Our patients are more likely to get optimal care when the hospital prioritizes investing in the nursing staff,” said Jessica Rose an RN in the Ortho Neuro unit at St. Joseph’s Hospital. “This will strengthen recruitment and retention of experienced nurses and make it possible to bring staffing into alignment with what research shows is optimal for patient care.”
According to well-established research there is a clear link between RN staffing levels and good patient outcomes. For example, research shows that every patient over four assigned to one nurse in a medical/surgical unit, could increase mortality by seven percent per patient. The staffing grid at St. Mary’s Hospital allows for up to six patients per nurse in the medical/surgical units.
Research suggests that a safe patient load per nurse in a progressive care unit, which is one step down in acuity from the ICU, is one nurse for every three patients. At St. Joseph’s the staffing grid allows for up to eight patients in the progressive care unit. The staffing grid at St. Joseph’s also allows for three infant patients per nurse in the neonatal intensive care unit when it is widely accepted that a ratio of one nurse for every two infants at most is best and often, optimal care requires that a nurse focus on one infant patient assignment only.
The 892 RNs that work at both hospitals are members of National Nurses
Organizing Committee (NNOC), which is affiliated with National Nurses United, the largest and fastest growing union of registered nurses in the United States with 150,000 members. NNU plays a leadership role in safeguarding the health and safety of RNs and their patients and has won landmark legislation in the areas of staffing, safe patient handling, infectious disease and workplace violence prevention."
