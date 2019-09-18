Pima County corrections officer praised for quick action

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Pima County corrections officer is being recognized for his quick actions.
Jesus Quintero was called to a courtroom at Pima County Superior Court in April for a verdict in the murder trial of Chet Maley.
As the courtroom was clearing out after the jury’s guilty verdict, Quintero said Maley looked around punched his public defender, and the attorney fell to the ground.
In a matter of seconds, Quintero tackled Maley and with the help of other officers they were able to take Maley out of the courtroom.
Quintero’s co-workers nominated him for the Elks Officer of the Year award for his actions that day.
Quintero remained humble about winning the award. He said he is happy that he received it, but it was a team effort.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.